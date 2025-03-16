Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,116 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 365.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 408.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 254 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $183.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 3.66. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.12 and a 52-week high of $349.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on COIN. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $397.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 11,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.23, for a total value of $3,120,559.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,236.91. The trade was a 52.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.07, for a total transaction of $6,526,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,322.82. This trade represents a 97.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,455 shares of company stock valued at $60,955,968. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

