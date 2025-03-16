Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Acquired by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 855 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $217,771,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth $138,987,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6,071.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 176,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,924,000 after purchasing an additional 173,709 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 871.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 132,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,797,000 after purchasing an additional 119,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $39,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSE FIX opened at $341.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.24. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $272.93 and a 52-week high of $553.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $416.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.46. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIX. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Sidoti upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.75.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

