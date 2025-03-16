Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 15,480 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 854,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $26,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 696.1% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 687.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $28.24 on Friday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $34.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average of $31.05.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.