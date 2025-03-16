Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,664 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $30,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIW. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $18,988,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 168,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,433,000 after purchasing an additional 38,490 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,063,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,730,000.

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $101.64 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.29 and a fifty-two week high of $111.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.91. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.04.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

