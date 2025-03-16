Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,879 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $27,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,652,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,046.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,771,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $341.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $368.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.17. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $285.24 and a 1 year high of $386.44.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

