Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 292,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,639 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $33,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,344,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,064,601,000 after purchasing an additional 639,323 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,682,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,081,000 after acquiring an additional 753,653 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,002,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $342,131,000 after acquiring an additional 101,108 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7,549.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,633,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,120,000 after acquiring an additional 633,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 3.5 %

Phillips 66 stock opened at $126.84 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $108.91 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.43.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

