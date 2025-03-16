Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,437 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $27,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 508.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 356.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCB opened at $73.76 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $68.07 and a 1 year high of $82.52. The firm has a market cap of $881.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.37.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.