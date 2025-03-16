Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 701,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,743 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $32,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,129,000. SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,518,000. Valued Retirements Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,219,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,909,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,004,000 after acquiring an additional 91,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 128,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 79,485 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RWJ opened at $41.01 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $49.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.28.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.