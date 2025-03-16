Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 104.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,794 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $34,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SGOV stock opened at $100.51 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.15 and a 12 month high of $100.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.49 and its 200 day moving average is $100.48.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

