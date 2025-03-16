Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 86,580 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,580 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $29,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance
Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $114.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.56. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $105.77 and a 1 year high of $137.14.
Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
