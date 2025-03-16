Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 853,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,477 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF worth $28,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLRG. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $877,000. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $663,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF by 283.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.38. The company has a market capitalization of $196.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.89. Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $35.85.

Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF (FLRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Multifactor index. The fund tracks an index large-cap US stocks selected by four factors – value, quality, low volatility, and momentum. FLRG was launched on Sep 15, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

