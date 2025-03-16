Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Down 52.1% in February

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 332,000 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the February 13th total of 692,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,148,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Performance

Shares of CFRUY stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.04. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $21.04.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.