CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Insider Adam Joseph Lowe Sells 18,818 Shares

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 18,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $206,433.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,486,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,301,814.92. This represents a 1.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
CompoSecure Trading Up 6.1 %
CMPO opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.55. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $17.71.
Institutional Trading of CompoSecure
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 305,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 133,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CompoSecure Company Profile
CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.
