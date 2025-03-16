Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 50,286 Shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 84.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,286 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Crane NXT in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 985.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Cascade Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crane NXT during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane NXT Price Performance

NYSE CXT opened at $54.59 on Friday. Crane NXT, Co. has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $67.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.95 and a 200 day moving average of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Crane NXT had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 24.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Crane NXT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Crane NXT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Featured Stories

