Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $6.28 Million Investment in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 86,345 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 15.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,170,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,981,000 after purchasing an additional 154,921 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 406,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,547,000 after buying an additional 130,121 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,600,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 819,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,664,000 after acquiring an additional 81,551 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 196.0% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 116,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 77,050 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology Stock Performance

PAR Technology stock opened at $58.54 on Friday. PAR Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $82.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.17 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $105.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.10 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAR. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

