Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 73,497 Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 73,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,062,000 after purchasing an additional 27,534 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,599,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,052,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,237,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $393,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,529,450.09. This trade represents a 6.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

AXSM stock opened at $121.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.00. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $139.13.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.01. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.51% and a negative net margin of 74.47%. The company had revenue of $118.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.83 million. Research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXSM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $143.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.