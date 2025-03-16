Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 137,165 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 137,165 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,444,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus set a $130.00 price target on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.91.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $97.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.05 and its 200 day moving average is $91.76. The firm has a market cap of $143.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.81, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $66.16 and a 52-week high of $107.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $370,792.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,416.38. This trade represents a 10.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $1,762,463.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,103.60. This trade represents a 75.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,302 shares of company stock valued at $14,319,269 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

