Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Short Interest Update

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Consumers Bancorp Stock Performance

Consumers Bancorp stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. Consumers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $20.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66.

Get Consumers Bancorp alerts:

Consumers Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Consumers Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.08%.

Consumers Bancorp Company Profile

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consumers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.