CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) Shares Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (ETR:CCAP – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €0.40 ($0.43) and last traded at €0.38 ($0.41). Approximately 10,315 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €0.38 ($0.41).
CORESTATE Capital Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $63.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €0.39 and a 200-day moving average of €0.40.
CORESTATE Capital Company Profile
CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.
