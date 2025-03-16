CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) Shares Down 27.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF – Get Free Report) dropped 27.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 776 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

CP ALL Public Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87.

CP ALL Public Company Profile

CP ALL Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises convenience stores under the 7-Eleven name to other retailers primarily in Thailand. It operates through four segments: Convenience stores, Wholesale, Retail and Mall, and Other. The company also operates frozen food plants and bakeries; distributes various commercial cards and tickets, catalog merchandises, and food and non-food products; and retails health and beauty products.

