Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.
Cummins Stock Up 3.0 %
CMI opened at $322.24 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.51 and a 1 year high of $387.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $359.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01.
Cummins Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $395.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $424.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cummins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $354.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.64.
About Cummins
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
