Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,071.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 2.6 %

CRL opened at $171.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.59. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.79 and a 52 week high of $274.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1,141.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster purchased 6,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $165.01 per share, with a total value of $1,002,435.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,302,271.39. The trade was a 3.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $715,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,112.50. The trade was a 18.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, CLSA cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.36.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

