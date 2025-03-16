Denali Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:DECAU) Stock Price Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.84 and last traded at $11.84. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Denali Capital Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average is $11.69.

About Denali Capital Acquisition

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to complete a business combination with companies primarily operating in the technology, consumer services, and hospitality sectors.

