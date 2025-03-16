Diversified Enterprises LLC Acquires New Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Diversified Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 34,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 62,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 92,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 30,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Trading Up 2.9 %

HTGC opened at $18.54 on Friday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $22.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.38.

Hercules Capital Cuts Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $121.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.09 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 53.28% and a return on equity of 17.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 99.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

