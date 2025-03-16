Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Financial Group Corp bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $575,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Duke Energy by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its position in Duke Energy by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 2,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,616,000 after buying an additional 67,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $120.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $92.75 and a 52-week high of $121.25.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 73.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DUK

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.