e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 113.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.94.

In related news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $269,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at $127,232.32. This represents a 67.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ELF stock opened at $68.43 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.90 and a 1-year high of $219.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.02 and its 200-day moving average is $110.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

