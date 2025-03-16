E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,069,800 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the February 13th total of 1,594,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,674.5 days.
E.On Price Performance
Shares of ENAKF stock remained flat at $14.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. E.On has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.85.
About E.On
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than E.On
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.