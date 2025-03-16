E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,069,800 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the February 13th total of 1,594,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,674.5 days.

E.On Price Performance

Shares of ENAKF stock remained flat at $14.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. E.On has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.85.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

