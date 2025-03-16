Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Short Interest Up 91.0% in February

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, a growth of 91.0% from the February 13th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Eagle Point Income Trading Down 0.7 %

EIC stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.80. Eagle Point Income has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $16.75.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.54 million.

Eagle Point Income Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th.

Several research firms have weighed in on EIC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Eagle Point Income to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley upgraded Eagle Point Income to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIC. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Income during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Point Income during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Eagle Point Income by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Point Income during the fourth quarter worth about $842,000.

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

See Also

