Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Edison International were worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 141,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,304,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of Edison International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 21,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.54.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $57.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.48. Edison International has a 1-year low of $49.06 and a 1-year high of $88.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.30%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

