Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 2,274 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,634,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 73,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 138.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 497,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after acquiring an additional 288,682 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 57,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 558,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,492,000 after acquiring an additional 49,225 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BTT opened at $21.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

(Free Report)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.