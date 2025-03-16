EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Asset Management LLC

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC cut its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,052 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $694,351,000 after acquiring an additional 24,541 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 996,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $428,313,000 after acquiring an additional 49,137 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 429,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,500,000 after acquiring an additional 75,578 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 334,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,016,000 after buying an additional 34,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 283,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,871,000 after buying an additional 88,074 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 4.4 %

EME stock opened at $389.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.14. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.49 and a 52-week high of $545.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $449.70.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

EMCOR Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EME. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Northcoast Research began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.25.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total transaction of $462,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,642 shares in the company, valued at $10,229,474.94. The trade was a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

