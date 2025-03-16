Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Bought by CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,944,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 2,458.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 869,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,990,000 after buying an additional 835,135 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,094,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,846,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 760,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,494,000 after buying an additional 156,938 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Encompass Health news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $495,578.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,164 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,129.56. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Encompass Health Price Performance

EHC stock opened at $96.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.93. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $74.45 and a 12-month high of $104.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.25%.

About Encompass Health

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.