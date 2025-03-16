Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,565 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 2,138.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 7.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 8.7% in the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 44,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 15.0% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 346,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 45,172 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 483,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after acquiring an additional 185,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.55.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of ET opened at $18.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.17.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

