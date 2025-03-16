Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 7,344 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $25,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $479.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $302.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $540.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $514.89 and its 200 day moving average is $503.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

