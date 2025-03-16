Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,234,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,942 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $152,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Human Investing LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 73,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 23,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.06. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $23.66.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

