Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $547.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,428,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572,922 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $547,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,025.3% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $59.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $60.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.84 and its 200-day moving average is $55.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

