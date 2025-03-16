Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 1,949 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $37,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $918.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $951.04 and its 200-day moving average is $848.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $542.01 and a 1-year high of $1,064.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $392.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total value of $40,257,870.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,946,506.10. The trade was a 56.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total transaction of $100,259,088.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,700,583. This represents a 88.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,014.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.