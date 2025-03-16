Eric J. Dale Buys 875 Shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stock

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) Director Eric J. Dale bought 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.42 per share, for a total transaction of $26,617.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,706.44. The trade was a 2.31 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bankwell Financial Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BWFG stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $35.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day moving average is $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.91 million, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.33). Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 4.76%.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 655.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Bankwell Financial Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

