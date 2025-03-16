Erste Asset Management GmbH Grows Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 66.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,933 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $771,000. Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 25,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 358.7% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $82.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.21 and a 1-year high of $91.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.91%.

A number of research firms have commented on PFG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.