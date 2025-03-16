EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 72.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Nasdaq by 163.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,833,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,835,235,000 after purchasing an additional 24,084,154 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 13,532.3% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,040,000 after buying an additional 3,970,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,951,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,310,653,000 after buying an additional 1,811,616 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,867,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,481,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $285,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,778.56. This trade represents a 5.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NDAQ

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $73.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $84.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.29.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.