EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,365 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,301 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,424 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 193,549 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after buying an additional 13,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 3.5 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.98 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The firm has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Dbs Bank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Argus lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Freeport-McMoRan

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.