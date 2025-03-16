Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Trading 0.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $107.25 and last traded at $107.25. 101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.78 and its 200 day moving average is $108.99.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%.

About Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA)

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA), together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts; home loans, personal lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and auto loans; overdraft line of credit accounts; and community rebuild loan programs.

