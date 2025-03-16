Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 47,522 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,400,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,485,000 after acquiring an additional 257,791 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,818,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,457,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,653,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,259,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,484,000 after buying an additional 98,197 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 983,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,997,000 after buying an additional 53,738 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of EXPD opened at $115.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.45 and its 200-day moving average is $118.19. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.36 and a 12-month high of $131.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,571.84. This trade represents a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPD

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.