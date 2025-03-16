Facet Wealth Inc. Acquires 20,661 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 195,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,661 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $14,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000.

Shares of EFAV opened at $78.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.87 and a 200-day moving average of $74.13. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.61. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $78.53.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

