Facet Wealth Inc. Boosts Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 216.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 885,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,111,000 after purchasing an additional 605,898 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 706,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,821,000 after acquiring an additional 444,202 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 535,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after acquiring an additional 347,662 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 12,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter.

SCHB opened at $21.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.05. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $23.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.70.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

