Facet Wealth Inc. Has $100.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Facet Wealth Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,296 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up 2.7% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $100,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 460.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $129.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $109.63 and a 1 year high of $146.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

