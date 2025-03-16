Facet Wealth Inc. Purchases 29,636 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,636 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 0.9% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $35,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,651,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,208,000 after purchasing an additional 180,849 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 154,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,529,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 106,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $92.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.77. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

