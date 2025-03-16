Facet Wealth Inc. Purchases 357 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $83.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.08 and a fifty-two week high of $85.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.12 and a 200-day moving average of $80.15.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.0051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.