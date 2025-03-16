Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Shares Down 12.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) dropped 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 170,014 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 150,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Falcon Gold Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$6.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03.
Falcon Gold Company Profile
Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.
