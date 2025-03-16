Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Shares Down 12.5% – Time to Sell?

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 12.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 170,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 150,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Falcon Gold Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.61.
Falcon Gold Company Profile
Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.
